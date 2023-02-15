Watch CBS News
Evanston school donating thousands of books to Black children part of year long book drive

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- A school in Evanston is kicking off a year-long campaign aimed at donating more books centered around black children.

The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Literacy and Fine Arts school was Evanston's first school to desegregate in 1960.

After that, Dr. King sent them a congratulatory letter which is how they got their current name.

They're partnering with the nonprofit - Young, Black, and Lit - to donate 25,000 free books to families in several cities - including Chicago.

The books are for kids in kindergarten through 8th grade. 

First published on February 15, 2023 / 7:31 AM

