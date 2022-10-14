Biopic chronicling the life of Emmett Till arrives to theaters

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It has been more than 60 years since the horrific lynching of 14-year-old Emmett Till in Mississippi.

Till was born in Chicago and now his story comes to the big screen.

"Till" is based on the relationship between young Emmett and his mother, Mamie.

The film is in select theaters and explores her choice for an open-casket funeral.

The public seeing the excessive violence against her son marked a key moment in the civil rights movement.