CHICAGO (CBS) -- Elmhurst police are searching for two men who robbed a bank Monday on Third Street.

Investigators said the men came into the Wintrust Bank and passed a note to the teller, implying they had a weapon.

After getting the cash, they walked out on Third Street toward Addison and ran through an alley.

No one was hurt in the robbery.

Elmhurst Police Investigate Bank Robberyhttps://t.co/ggdINU3nnh — City of Elmhurst (@CityofElmhurst) November 29, 2022