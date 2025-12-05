More than $1.7 million raised for 88-year-old Army veteran working at grocery store

For most of his life, 88-year-old Ed Bambas worked toward his American dream. But in 2019, he found himself doing what most retirees never imagine: going back to work.

"You do what you have to do," Bambas said.

Bambas, an Army veteran, worked for General Motors for 40 years. The automaker went bankrupt in 2009. Bambas said he chose to receive a $300,000 lump sum payment — and stopped receiving pension benefits. His wife later became sick and died.

With bills mounting, he took a job at a grocery store.

"I made it a point to try and be as friendly with people as I could because that would take my mind off any depression because of my wife's death," Bambas said. "I really, to this day, miss her. I still visit her grave every day."

Ed Bambas worked for General Motors for decades, but the automaker's 2009 bankruptcy wiped out his pension. CBS

Everything changed this week when a stranger approached Bambas with a simple question.

"What's your dream?" influencer Sam Weidenhofer asked.

"To live a little, somewhat, the life I was hoping for," Bambas said.

Weidenhofer set up a crowdfunding account to help finance Bambas' next retirement. As of Friday, the amount raised topped $1.7 million.

Asked what lesson he's learned from what's unfolded over the last few days, Bambas said, "Be polite to people."

Small actions — with a very big return.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to clarify information about Bambas' GM pension and lump sum payment.