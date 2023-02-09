Schererville police warning residents of door hanger scam in Foxwood

SCHERERVILLE, Ind. (CBS) – Schererville police are warning residents in the Foxwood neighborhoods of a new scam involving a door hanger.

The gray and burgundy colored hanger would display a message to residents saying they were contacted for "official court business" and to call the number printed on it with a written date and time.

Police say this was left at numerous residences and to be advised that it is a scam. They also advise residents to not call the number and to not give out personal information.

Anyone with information about who is responsible for leaving the hangers is asked to contact the Schererville Police Department.