Disaster relief event available Tuesday for residents displaced in deadly Kenwood high-rise fire

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Help is coming to residents impacted by last week's deadly high rise fire in Kenwood.

Several organizations are hosting Tuesday's disaster relief event at the Premier Urgent Car and Occupational Health Center on East 27th Street. Volunteers will be there to show families the resources they can get utilize.

You can go from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. or from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

In the fire last week, one woman died in the blaze that left more than 100 units displaced.

