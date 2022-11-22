Man charged in Delphi murders submits petition to be let out of jail

Man charged Delphi murders submits petition to be let out of jail

CHICGAO (CBS)-- The man accused of murdering two girls in Delphi, Indiana submitted a petition to be let out on bail.

Richard Allen, 50, and his lawyers are calling for the judge to either reduce his bail or to be released on his own recognizance. Meanwhile, a brief has been filed with the court to unseal the charging documents.

Indiana law allows courts to withhold records in "extraordinary circumstances" but an attorney not connected to the case says its likely the judge will move to publicly release that information.

Allen is charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of Abigail J. "Abby" Williams, 13, and Liberty Rose Lynn "Libby" German, 14. Allen pleaded not guilty and is being held without bail.

The girls disappeared while hiking on the Monon High Bridge Trail near Delphi in February 2017. Their bodies were found a day later on Valentine's Day in a wooded area - a quarter mile from an abandoned railroad bridge that's part of a trail system where they planned to go hiking during a day off from school.

Allen lived in Delphi the whole time the case was under investigation before being charged.

We've learned Allen worked at a CVS drugstore on West Main Street.

Court records also showed that Allen asked to be transferred from the custody of the Carroll County, Indiana Sheriff's office to the custody of the Indiana Department of Corrections for safekeeping to which the request was granted.