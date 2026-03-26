Fans all ready as Cubs prepare to take on Washington Nationals for home opener at Wrigley Field

Hey hey and holy cow — baseball is back at the Friendly Confines on Thursday as the Chicago Cubs take on the Washington Nationals in their home opener.

The game begins at 1:20 p.m. Matthew Boyd is expected to start as pitcher, but the starting lineup has not been announced.

This year marks a couple of big milestones for the Cubs — 150 years since the founding of the Cubs, who trace their history back to 1876 as a charter member of the National League, and 10 years since the Cubs won the World Series for the first time since 1908.

"We have a whole bunch of stuff planned for both the 150th and for the 10-year anniversary of the 2016 team, so a bunch of affirmations throughout the year," said Cubs chief commercial officer Colin Faulkner. "We'll have some surprises out in Gallagher Way that I can't talk about right now. But it'll be a lot fun, and we're going to have a good baseball team this year too."

The home opener also comes two days after reports that the Cubs had signed All-Star center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong to a six-year, $115 million contract.

"We're fortunate to have a whole bunch of great players — obviously, bringing in Alex Bregman this year. He's just such an exciting young player to watch him in the World Baseball Classic," said Faulkner. "We're fortunate to have so many guys playing in the World Baseball Classic, so everyone's really excited about the team, and I think people are feeling some 2016 vibes this year, so we'll see."

Meanwhile, the weather was balmy early Thursday morning, and some fans were out early as CBS News Chicago joined in passing out free hot dogs.

"Winter's over, the snow's melted, it's time for baseball," said one fan, Alexa. "Hoping to win the NL Central this year, and ready to cheer them on."

Inside the ballpark, there are some new snacks for fans this year, including hot dogs in bao buns, tostadas and more options for gluten-free dining at Clark Street Grill.

Before the first pitch, fans will see a military flyover by four U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18 Hornets from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 112 (VMFA-112) at about 1:02 p.m.

Just a few seats were still available as of 10 a.m.

Cubs opening day roster

The Cubs' 26-man opening day roster is as follows:

Left-handed pitchers: Matthew Boyd, Shota Imanaga, Hoby Milner, Cabe Thielbar

Right-handed pitchers: Edward Cabrera, Ben Brown, Hunter Harvey, Cade Horton, Phil Maton, Daniel Palencia, Colin Rea, Jameson Taillon, Jacob Webb

Catchers: Miguel Amaya, Moisés Ballesteros, Carson Kelly.

Infielders: Alex Bregman, Michael Busch, Nico Hoerner, Matt Shaw, Dansby Swanson, Scott Kingery

Outfielders: Pete Crow-Armstrong, Dylan Carlson, Michael Conforto, Ian Happ

Know before you go

The City of Chicago said it is prepared for baseball season with plans in place to with traffic disruptions, ensure public safety, and coordinate resources so everyone can enjoy the game.

Gates at Wrigley Field open two hours prior to the first pitch. Pedestrians are reminded to keep sidewalks passable and get out of the way of emergency vehicles.

Fans are also reminded to arrive early enough to go through security screenings.

Fans and those in the area are asked to respect the surrounding Lakeview community and businesses, and to adhere to parking restrictions, pickup/drop-off areas, and public safety guidelines.

Fans should also be aware of the closest exits and evacuation or sheltering procedures within the ballpark. Cubs games have been interrupted by tornado warnings before, and the air-raid siren located behind the ballpark along Waveland Avenue will make sure everyone knows if such a warning is issued.

A Wrigley Field fan text messaging service is available in the ballpark so fans don't have to leave their seats. Fans can also report suspicious activity by sending a text to 773-839-0282 with the keyword "FRIENDLY" and a message with your location and a description of your issue or concern.

Fans taking rideshares will be dropped off and picked up in the following designated areas:

Addison Street between Broadway and Halsted Street, a few blocks east of the Ballpark.

Irving Park Road between Clark Street and Seminary Avenue, a few blocks north of the ballpark.

ADA pickup and drop-off is on the east curb of Clark Street between Patterson and Waveland avenues. Access for ADA vehicles is coordinated via Racine and Patterson avenues if Clark Street is closed.

Pedicabs may not stage or operate in the area bounded by Grace Street, Newport Avenue, Halsted Street, and Racine Avenue.

Cubs fans are advised to take the Chicago Transit Authority Red Line, which lets off steps away from Wrigley Field at the Addison stop. Those who drive are reminded to obey permit parking restrictions.

The free remote parking lot for Cubs games has moved to 4650 N. Clarendon Ave. in the Uptown neighborhood. Free shuttles will run between the parking lot and Irving Park Road between Clark Street and Seminary Avenue, a few blocks north of Wrigley Field.