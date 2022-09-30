Watch CBS News
Local News

Former CTU President Karen Lewis receives honorary street in front of headquarters Friday

/ CBS Chicago

Street naming in honor of Former CTU President Karen Lewis happening Friday
Street naming in honor of Former CTU President Karen Lewis happening Friday 00:20

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The street in front of the Chicago Teachers Union headquarters on the Near West Side will be renamed for Karen Lewis.

That section of Carroll Avenue will be known as "Karen Lewis CTU Way."

Lewis was the longtime CTU president who led a Chicago teachers' strike against former Mayor Rahm Emanuel in 2012.

Lewis died from brain cancer in 2021.

First published on September 30, 2022 / 7:44 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.