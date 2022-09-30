Former CTU President Karen Lewis receives honorary street in front of headquarters Friday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The street in front of the Chicago Teachers Union headquarters on the Near West Side will be renamed for Karen Lewis.
That section of Carroll Avenue will be known as "Karen Lewis CTU Way."
Lewis was the longtime CTU president who led a Chicago teachers' strike against former Mayor Rahm Emanuel in 2012.
Lewis died from brain cancer in 2021.
