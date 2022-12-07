Watch CBS News
CTA Yellow Line service resumes after crash near tracks

CHICAGO (CBS)-- CTA Yellow Line train was suspended briefly Wednesday morning after two CTA automobiles collided when entering the Skokie rail yard. 

Trains are running with delays. 

CTA initially reported a train collided with a vehicle. CTA has since updated the report to show two CTA vehicles collided. 

CTA Yellow Line service runs from Howard to Dempster-Skokie. 

December 7, 2022

