'Criminal investigation' underway in Plainfield Township

PLAINFIELD, Ill. (CBS) -- A "criminal investigation" is underway in Plainfield Township near Plainfield Road and Lily Cache Road. 

Accordinging to the Will County Sheriff's Office, one lane of Plainefield Road was shut down Saturday afternoon as police investigate the incident. 

Officials said traffic delays could last several hours and asked that residents avoid the area. 

There is no danger to the public, the sheriff's office said in a release. 

This is a developing story. 

October 14, 2023

