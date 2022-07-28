Watch CBS News
Local News

Crime Stoppers offering reward for suspect who shot, killed woman in South Loop

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – Crime Stoppers is asking for the public's help in locating a person of interest in the murder of a woman in South Loop earlier this month.

Jennifer Medrano, 24, was shot on July 1, in the 2200 block of South Wentworth around 11 p.m. 

crime-stoppers-victim.png
Jennifer Medrano, 24.  Crime Stoppers

Chicago Police released an image of the person they're looking for in the case.

crime-stoppers-suspect.png
Crime Stoppers

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $15,000 cash reward for information leading to the indictment or conviction of the person(s) responsible for the crime.

Anyone with information can call 800-535-STOP or CPD hotline at 833-408-0069 or email TIPS@cookcountycrimestoppers.org.

Callers will remain anonymous. 

First published on July 28, 2022 / 12:05 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.