CPD Supt. Brown to share safety plans for Labor Day Weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A safe holiday weekend.

That's what we all want, and the Chicago police superintendent is getting ready to share what plans are in store to make it happen.

CBS 2'S Mugo Odigwe reports on where he will be Friday morning.

We know violence tends to shoot up during holiday weekends in Chicago. So later this morning we'll get an idea of how Chicago police will handle that.

A safety update is happening at North Avenue Beach -- which has seen its share of violent incidents.

On Memorial Day, four people were arrested after a disturbance at the beach. All four had guns, according to police sources.

Then in June, a man was shot and critically injured.

That incident started with a flyer posted to social media -- inviting people to attend a trend at the beach.

Things soon turned violent as police recovered several guns that day.

The holiday weekend comes just a few days after Chicago police made some changes aimed at giving officers more time off.

On Tuesday, Brown said officers will have no more than one requested day off canceled a week -- except during holidays.

They will also have a minimum of nine hours between shifts.

Brown is expected to discuss his plans at 11 a.m.