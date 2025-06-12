Watch CBS News
Chicago police seek driver in hit-and-run crash in Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood

Chicago police are searching for the driver who left a pedestrian hurt in a hit-and-run crash in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood Wednesday night.

It happened just before 10 p.m. in the 700 block of East 79th Street.

Police said the pedestrian was walking in the crosswalk on 79th Street and was hit by a 2019 Silver Chevrolet Malibu with Illinois license plate number DH27880. The vehicle then left the scene heading westbound on 79th Street toward Martin Luther King Dr.

The vehicle was described as having tinted windows and possible damage to the front driver's side and windshield.

Vehicle wanted in Greater Grand Crossing crash
Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.

