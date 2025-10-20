Watch CBS News
Chicago police search for woman reported missing last week

Jeramie Bizzle
Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who was reported missing last week.

Estefania Herrera, 18, was last seen on Friday.

She is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, with brown eyes and hair, and with a light brown complexion.

Police said she was last seen wearing a black and white checkered fleece top and jeans. She was also carrying a red backpack and a blue backpack.

Chicago police is asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact Area 1 SVU at 312-747-8380 or dial 911. 

