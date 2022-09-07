CPD officer, elderly man and woman injured in Belmont Cragin crash

CPD officer, two others injured in Belmont Cragin Crash

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago Police officer and two elderly people were injured in a crash late Wednesday morning in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood.

The crash happened around 11:40 a.m. near the intersection of Fullerton and Central avenues.

A Chicago Fire Department spokesman said a police officer was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital for treatment, and the officer's condition was stabilized. An elderly man and woman were taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where their conditions were stabilized.

Police could not immediately provide any details on the crash.