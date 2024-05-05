Watch CBS News
Cooler finish to the weekend in Chicago

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A cool, refreshing finish to the weekend with highs in the 60s with cooler lakeside readings in the 50s. 

Clear and cool tonight with lows in the 40s.

An active weather pattern picks back up this week. Temperatures surge into the 80s, with the risk for severe storms, especially on Tuesday. By the end of the week, the trend is cooler in the 60s. 

TODAY

FILTERED SUNSHINE, COOLER LAKESIDE HIGH: 64

TONIGHT

MOSTLY CLEAR, COOL LOW: 46

MONDAY

PARTLY CLOUDY AND WARMER HIGH: 71

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on May 5, 2024 / 6:43 AM CDT

