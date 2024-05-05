Cooler finish to the weekend in Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) — A cool, refreshing finish to the weekend with highs in the 60s with cooler lakeside readings in the 50s.
Clear and cool tonight with lows in the 40s.
An active weather pattern picks back up this week. Temperatures surge into the 80s, with the risk for severe storms, especially on Tuesday. By the end of the week, the trend is cooler in the 60s.
TODAY
FILTERED SUNSHINE, COOLER LAKESIDE HIGH: 64
TONIGHT
MOSTLY CLEAR, COOL LOW: 46
MONDAY
PARTLY CLOUDY AND WARMER HIGH: 71