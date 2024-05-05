Cooler finish to the weekend in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A cool, refreshing finish to the weekend with highs in the 60s with cooler lakeside readings in the 50s.

CBS News Chicago

Clear and cool tonight with lows in the 40s.

An active weather pattern picks back up this week. Temperatures surge into the 80s, with the risk for severe storms, especially on Tuesday. By the end of the week, the trend is cooler in the 60s.

CBS News Chicago

TODAY

FILTERED SUNSHINE, COOLER LAKESIDE HIGH: 64

TONIGHT

MOSTLY CLEAR, COOL LOW: 46

MONDAY

PARTLY CLOUDY AND WARMER HIGH: 71

CBS News Chicago