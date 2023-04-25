Will Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx run for re-election in 2024?

CHICAGO (CBS) – Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx may be deciding if she'll run for re-election next year.

Foxx is set to speak at a City Club of Chicago event at noon on Tuesday. She has not publicly said whether she will seek a third term in office next year, but there's speculation she will set the record straight at the City Club luncheon.

If she announces she's not running for re-election, it paves the way for a new top prosecutor in Cook County after her term expires at the end of 2024.

Foxx, who was first elected to office in 2016 as the first Black woman to serve as the county's top prosecutor, has faced intense criticism in her two terms, from her office's charging decisions, to her handling of high profile cases involving disgraced singer R. Kelly and actor Jussie Smollett.

Her office also has faced a significant exodus of prosecutors, with crime victims' families complaining that their justice has been delayed thanks to a growing number of pending cases.

Data obtained by the CBS 2 Investigators show more Cook County assistant state's attorneys resigned last year in any other year in the last decade. But the State's Attorney's Office said that hasn't impacted cases.

Simply put, more assistant state's attorneys are leaving. From just 11 resignations in 2012, to 136 who called it quits last year, the highest in a decade.

At last check earlier this month, the office had 143 vacancies. That's about 18% of all assistant state's attorney positions that the office is budgeted for. Former assistant state's attorney Brian Sexton said morale is low and there's a lack of faith in office leaders.

"All that institutional knowledge is being lost," Sexton said.

"COVID obviously had a big thing to do with it," Sexton said. "The Supreme Court said you couldn't demand trial during the pandemic, but for them to say staffing doesn't have anything to do with it, we know better than that."

CBS 2 asked the State's Attorney's Office if staffing issues are contributing to the pending caseload and the wait for families. The office said no.

"We prioritized areas that needed the most support to adjust for assistant state's attorney vacancies," a spokesperson said, adding that the office is resolving cases back to pre-COVID levels.

One of those 2022 resignations was James Murphy, who in a scathing resignation email in July, after 25 years on the job, said staffing levels are at an all-time low and the office was "hemorrhaging talent."

"People are leaving in droves," Murphy wrote. "It is clear as to why. It is not because of COVID."

Sexton said the county needs to budget for more positions and the State's Attorney's Office needs to fill them.

A spokesperson for State's Attorney Kim Foxx's office said assistant state's attorney hiring is "cyclical." Since Jan. 1, they've received 116 applications for attorney positions and are in the process of reviewing them.

Foxx also has faced repeated criticism from Mayor Lori Lightfoot and top brass at the Chicago Police Department over her office's charging decisions, as well as how prosecutors handle bond requests, with critics blaming Foxx's office for an increased reliance on electronic monitoring, even though decisions on conditions of bond are up to judges.

Lightfoot was especially critical of prosecutors' decision to reject charges against several people in custody in a deadly West Side shootout in October 2021, with the mayor and several aldermen sending Foxx a letter asking her to reconsider, writing "we can't live in a world where there's no accountability."

Foxx defended the decision, saying there wasn't sufficient evidence to file charges, and that Lightfoot made statements about the case that "were not factually accurate."

Former Mayor Rahm Emanuel also blasted Foxx in March 2019, after her office dropped disorderly charges against actor Jussie Smollett over his claims he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack, calling Foxx's decision "a whitewash of justice." A special prosecutor later reinstated the charges against Smollett and he was convicted on five of six counts against him.

The same special prosecutor also issued a report finding Foxx and her office misled the public time and again while handling the Smollett case.

Smollett was convicted last year of lying to Chicago Police about being attacked in January 2019, but Foxx's office dropped the original charges in the case, raising serious questions and doubt from the public.

Five months after Foxx's office dropped the initial charges against Smollett, without requiring him to admit any guilty, special prosecutor Dan Webb was tasked with taking over the case and reinvestigating both Smollett's claims and Foxx's handling of the case. Webb ultimately brought new charges against Smollett, and the actor was found guilty of charges he orchestrated a fake hate crime against himself. He was sentenced to 150 days in jail, but remains free while he appeals his conviction.

Webb's report cleared Foxx's office of any crimes in her handling of the case, but found "substantial abuses of discretion and operational failures" in prosecuting and later dropping charges against Smollett.

Despite the intense criticism she faced in the Smollett case, Foxx handily defeated three challengers in the Democratic primary in 2020, and was re-elected that fall by a 15-point margin over Republican challenger Pat O'Brien.

Foxx also came under fire in January, after her office decided to drop four sexual abuse and sexual assault indictments against singer R. Kelly, following his convictions in two separate federal trials. Foxx said, with Kelly likely to spend the rest of his life in prison already, her office's limited resources would be better spent on other cases. Critics, however, have said the accusers in the Cook County cases won't get the justice they deserve.