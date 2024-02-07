Cook Co. looking for March primary election judges

Cook Co. looking for election judges

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you're looking to earn a little extra cash for Election Day, the Cook County Clerk is looking for you.

The office is looking for people to serve as election judges or polling place technicians.

The judges greet voters and sign them in.

The pay is $250 for the day.

Technicians check supplies and set up voting equipment.

That pays $400.

You must be a registered voter in Cook County, or an eligible college or high school student, 16 or older.

If you speak another language, that's helpful too.

Anyone interested can apply at cookcountyclerk.com/work.