Englewood residents protest Save A Lot store in former Whole Foods site

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some Englewood neighbors turned out to protest against a controversial new grocery store Wednesday.

The owners of a new Save A Lot at 832 W. 63rd St., off Halsted Street, offered the community a sneak preview to gather feedback before the official opening.

The discount grocer is taking over the former Whole Foods location, which shut down last year.

Some residents have spoken out against the change - concerned about quality.

The Save A Lot is operated by Yellow Banana, a majority-Black-owned grocery company that operates more than 30 Save A Lot stores in the Chicago, Cleveland, Milwaukee, Jacksonville, and Dallas areas. Yellow Banana was found in 2021.

Yellow Banana emphasized that its mission is investing in communities, rather than a focus on profits.

"It is not about the bottom line," Michael Nance, one of the founders of Yellow Banana said in a news release. "We are doing this work because we care about the communities we are investing in - communities like the ones we come from. I grew up on the urban East Side of Cleveland, shopping at local Save A Lots that are in our portfolio. We understand what it is like to shop for groceries in underserved neighborhoods. We have families who shopped and worked at these stores, and who worked at these stores. This is what this partnership is all about. We are here for the long haul, and we want the community to know this. We seek their insights and support, because together we will succeed."

The Englewood Save A Lot store will hold a soft opening Thursday, followed by a full launch sometime next month.