Concordia University men's basketball team will not play remaining conference games

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Concordia University men's basketball team will not play its remaining conference games, which practically ends the team's competitive season.

CBS 2's Sabrina Franza spoke with a parent of one of the players still not cleared to playa fter he and five other players were hospitalized a few weeks ago.

The father was not surprised to hear the news, though it still was not wanted he wanted to hear.

"Everything's sas. It's just said," said Ryan Collicott.

Collicott caught up with CBS 2 by phone Saturday night, fresh off a Zoom meeting for players and their families to decide what to do with the rest of Concordia's basketball seeason.

"Season's pretty much over," said Ryan Collicott. "Right now they're debating gong to the city tournament, which is the Concordia Invitational Tournament."

On Jan. 6, six players, including Ryan's son, were hospitalized following a particularly tough team workout.

An internal inquiry later revealed players were hosiptlized for rhabdomyolysis, a condtion brought on by muscle damage from too much exercise.

"He's totally fine. I mean, he's probably not 100% yet. The won't let him come back yet," he said.

The inquiry determined the intensity of the practice was consequence of some players breaking curfew two night before but said it was not an act of hazing.

As a result, the team had to forfeit multiple games. The NCAA stepped in, forbidding them from playiing the rest of their conference games as a result of its recents.

Ryan Baker is hoping his son will be allowed to play and extra year because of what's happening.

He is still not cleared to play this year.

The team os considering playing tough noncronfrontations.