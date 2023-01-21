Concordia men's basketball team playing first game after players hospitalized from 'high-intensity' practice

Watch CBS News
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Concordia University's men's basketball team back is back in action this afternoon for the first time in weeks.

The cougars haven't played a game all month after several players were hospitalized following a particularly grueling practice, which was a consequence of breaking curfew.

The players were diagnosed with a potentially fatal condition that can harm them after too much exercise.

The school cleared the coach of any wrongdoing, but four members of the training staff resigned in protest.

First published on January 21, 2023 / 1:05 PM

