City Council committee to vote on updated proposal to raise wage for tipped workers

City Council to vote on updated proposal to raise wage for tipped workers

City Council to vote on updated proposal to raise wage for tipped workers

City Council to vote on updated proposal to raise wage for tipped workers

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A Chicago City Council committee will vote on a new proposal to raise tipped workers' wages.

The vote was delayed until Wednesday when Mayor Brandon Johnson and the Illinois Restaurant Association agreed to compromise phasing in the increase over the next five years instead of two.

If approved as expected, the minimum wage for tipped workers would match the full minimum wage by July 1, 2028. The minimum wage in Chicago for most workers is $15.80 per hour, while the minimum wage for tipped workers is $9.48 an hour. Employers are supposed to make up the difference if an employee's wages and tips don't total the full minimum wage.

While employees are worried about the cash they're taking home, businesses, on the flip side, are worried about losing employees and consumers tipping less.

The City Council will vote on the updated proposal at 9:30 a.m. If approved by the Workforce Development Committee as expected, a vote by the full City Council could come on Oct. 4.