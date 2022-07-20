Watch CBS News
City Council to vote on street racing ordinance

By Marissa Parra

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Chicago City Council will vote Wednesday on an ordinance to crack down on illegal street racing

The ordinance empowers police to impound cars involved in such activities - whether the owner is there or not.  

Alderman laid out their newest plan Tuesday.  

Ald. Reilly Drag Racing Drifting Impoundment SUB Ord 5 by Adam Harrington on Scribd

The scenes this week captured in cell phone video posted to the Citizen app this past weekend show street racers and stunt drivers taking over intersections in West Loop and South Loop.

None of the drivers were charged or arrested. But Chicago Police, responding to a drag racing call on South Canal Street, did arrest a 17-year-old seen throwing fireworks at them.oo

