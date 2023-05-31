City Council to vote on funding for migrant housing

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Funding for migrant housing is expected to be at the top of the agenda for the Chicago City Council Wednesday.

Mayor Brandon Johnson will join City Council members for his second official meeting. His plan calls for $51 million in funding to help care for and house asylum seekers.

The vote was supposed to come last week, but was delayed to Wednesday's meeting.

As city leaders consider funding, CBS 2 learned food pantries helping feed asylum seekers are stretched thin by rising demand.

Ahead of the meeting, a group of people from South Side communities plan to rally against those funding plans.

They say communities where asylum seekers are currently being housed are already lacking resources and need funding for themselves instead.

The City Council meeting is expected to begin at 10 a.m.

