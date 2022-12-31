Watch CBS News
Christkindlemarket in Wrigleyville open for one last day Saturday

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Last day for Christkinlemarket in Wrigleyville
Last day for Christkinlemarket in Wrigleyville 00:21

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Before saying goodbye to 2022, you've got one more day to enjoy the Christkindlmarket in Wrigleyville.

The Aurora and Daley Plaza markets wrapped up early last week ahead of the winter storm.

But for one last day, the Wrigleyville market will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Gallagher Way.

That's on the North Side of the city right near Clark and Waveland Avenue. 

December 31, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

