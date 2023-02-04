Man charged with allegedly sexually assaulting child at Naperville fitness center

LISLE, Ill. (CBS) -- A man is charged with allegedly sexually assaulting a child at a fitness center in Naperville Wednesday.

Lisle police arrested Aaron J. Williams of Naperville after being contacted about the assault at the center, located at 4225 Naperville Rd.

Williams, who is not directly affiliated with the center, would use the center for personal training sessions for youth involved sports - such as football and basketball, police said.

The victim reported the assault after returning home from the training session.

Investigators from the DuPage County Children's Center interviewed the victim while detectives obtained a search warrant and discovered evidence of the crime.

Williams was charged with one count of predatory criminal sexual assault.

He was transported to the DuPage County Jail to await a bond hearing.