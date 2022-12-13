Watch CBS News
Chicago's planning dept. approves $1.7B casino and entertainment complex

Chicago's planning dept. approves $1.7B casino and entertainment complex
CHICAGO (CBS) -- City leaders in Chicago cleared another hurdle for plans toward a new casino and entertainment complex in West Town.

The Chicago Department of Planning approved plans for the $1.7 billion entertainment complex earlier Monday afternoon. The first phase of the plan will include the casino, a 500-room hotel, nearly a dozen restaurants, an event center and a new theater.

But the casino board was met with criticism when it came to guaranteeing job security.

"As you know the other neighborhood aldermen do not support this. I stood up and supported this, and one of the assurances I got out of this was that people in our community are going to be able to work," said 27th Ward Alderman Walter Burnett. "In supporting this, I potentially put my election in jeopardy."

The zoning committee is expected to approve the plans Tuesday. Bally's is still awaiting license approval from the Illinois Gaming Board.   

First published on December 12, 2022 / 7:05 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

