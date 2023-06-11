Chicago woman charged with murder in South Austin shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman was charged in connection to the shooting death of a 54-year-old man on the city's West Side.

Imani Blissit, 27, was arrested by Chicago police on Thursday around 10:12 a.m., in the 0-100 block of West 95th Street.

Police say Blissit was identified as one of the suspects who participated in the murder of the victim earlier in the day, in the 700 block of South Cicero Avenue.

She was taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder.

Blissit is scheduled to appear in bond court Sunday.

No further information was available.