Chicago winter forecast for 2022: More snow than normal, average temperatures

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago and other parts of the Great Lakes region could see wetter-than-average conditions this winter, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

NOAA released its U.S. Winter Outlook on Thursday, which projects the Chicago area to see above normal precipitation between December and February of 2023, pegging the probability at between 40% to 50%.

NOAA

Much of the Pacific Northwest, northern Rockies, and Ohio Valley regions are also projected to see more snowfall than normal.

NOAA said its outlook does not project seasonal snowfall accumulations as snow forecasts are generally not predictable more than a week in advance.

As for how cold it could get in the Windy City, NOAA's projection shows temperatures should be about average this winter. The Pacific Northwest eastward and western Great Lakes regions are expected to see lower-than-normal temperatures in the coming months.

NOAA

NOAA's Climate Prediction Center updates the three-month outlook each month. The next update will be available on Nov. 17.