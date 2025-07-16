Chicago at risk for severe storms, possible tornadoes Wednesday; wind damage is biggest threat

A line of afternoon severe storms could cause wind damage and possibly produce tornadoes in the Chicago area Wednesday.

Storms are expected to develop west of Chicago around 3 p.m. and move swiftly east. The main window for severe storms is between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m., with the greatest chance of storms in the city between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.

While the storms are expected to bring heavy downpours, they're also expected to move through the Chicago area much quicker than last week's storms that caused flash flooding on the West Side. As such, there is less of a flooding risk Wednesday evening but a greater chance of wind damage from strong, gusty winds.

There is also a risk for tornadoes developing, which while low is also not zero.

The majority of the Chicago area is under a level two "slight" risk of severe weather.

Temperatures Wednesday will reach the 90s with noticeable humidity, driving real feel up towards 100 degrees. The storms will drop those temperatures drastically by about 20 degrees, with forecasted highs for Thursday only in the low 70s and cooler than we've seen in months.