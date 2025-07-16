Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago at risk for severe storms, possible tornadoes Wednesday; wind damage is biggest threat

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Read Full Bio
Sara Tenenbaum,
David Yeomans

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

A line of afternoon severe storms could cause wind damage and possibly produce tornadoes in the Chicago area Wednesday.

Storms are expected to develop west of Chicago around 3 p.m. and move swiftly east. The main window for severe storms is between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m., with the greatest chance of storms in the city between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.

While the storms are expected to bring heavy downpours, they're also expected to move through the Chicago area much quicker than last week's storms that caused flash flooding on the West Side. As such, there is less of a flooding risk Wednesday evening but a greater chance of wind damage from strong, gusty winds.

There is also a risk for tornadoes developing, which while low is also not zero.

The majority of the Chicago area is under a level two "slight" risk of severe weather.

Temperatures Wednesday will reach the 90s with noticeable humidity, driving real feel up towards 100 degrees. The storms will drop those temperatures drastically by about 20 degrees, with forecasted highs for Thursday only in the low 70s and cooler than we've seen in months.  

Sara Tenenbaum

Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.