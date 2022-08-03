Watch CBS News
Chicago Weather Alert: Temperatures in 90s, afternoon thunderstorms

By Laura Bannon

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A hotter day ahead across Chicago with thunderstorms developing in the afternoon.

Wednesday's temperatures will be in the low 90s with feels like temperatures near 100 degrees. A Heat Advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. for areas south of Chicago into Northwest Indiana. 

Storms develop in the afternoon and last into the evening. Strongest storms could bring damaging wind and heavy rain which may lead to minor flooding issues. 

The heat won't be as intense Thursday, cooler in the upper 70s and lower 80s.   

August 3, 2022

