Chicago Weather Alert: Severe thunderstorms, air quality alert continues

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Severe weather is on the way amid lingering air quality concerns.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 9 a.m. for LaSalle, Kankakee, Grundy counties.

A Marine Warning is in effect for Lake Michigan and suburban lakeshores. Dangerous lake conditions are expected Wednesday,

Morning storms could be severe and then continue into Thursday afternoon. CBS 2 meteorologists will be tracking the storms with powerful winds, lightning and possible tornadoes.

The Air Quality Alert remains in effect until midnight. The dangerous air quality is caused by Canadian wildfire smoke.

How long will air quality be bad in Chicago?

Residents are advised to avoid time outside, wear masks and utilize air purifiers.

Storms chances linger through the weekend with temperatures in the 80s.