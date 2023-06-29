Watch CBS News
Chicago Weather Alert: Severe thunderstorms, air quality alert continues

By Ed Curran

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Severe weather is on the way amid lingering air quality concerns.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 9 a.m. for LaSalle, Kankakee, Grundy counties. 

A Marine Warning is in effect for Lake Michigan and suburban lakeshores. Dangerous lake conditions are expected Wednesday, 

screenshot-2023-06-29-at-3-01-01-am.png

Morning storms could be severe and then continue into Thursday afternoon. CBS 2 meteorologists will be tracking the storms with powerful winds, lightning and possible tornadoes.

The Air Quality Alert remains in effect until midnight. The dangerous air quality is caused by Canadian wildfire smoke. 

How long will air quality be bad in Chicago?

Residents are advised to avoid time outside, wear masks and utilize air purifiers. 

Storms chances linger through the weekend with temperatures in the 80s.

Ed Curran
edcurran-2.jpg

Ed Curran serves as a meteorologist and reporter for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on June 29, 2023 / 5:33 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

