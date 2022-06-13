Chicago Weather Alert: Severe thunderstorm watch, excessive heat warnings in northwest Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for parts of northwest Indiana, and an Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for much of northern Indiana starting Tuesday, when it could feel like it's more than 100 degrees.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued until 9 p.m. for Newton and Jasper counties in Indiana.

The Chicago area is sitting between two stormy areas; one in Wisconsin, the other focusing on central Indiana.

The Storm Prediction Center still looking at our area for damaging winds and possible tornadoes with any storms that may form here.

A Heat Advisory is in place south of Interstate 80 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, and the rest of the Chicago area will be under a heat advisory starting at noon Tuesday, with record high temperatures possible each of the next two days, with high temperatures in the upper 90s, and heat indexes between 105 and 109 expected Tuesday and Wednesday.

An Excessive Heat Warning also has been issued for much of northern Indiana starting at noon Eastern Time on Tuesday through midnight Wednesday night, with heat indexes of up to 110 expected.

TONIGHT: EVENING STORM CHANCE. PATCHY FOG OVERNIGHT. LOW 72.

TUESDAY: SUNNY & HOT. HIGH 97.

WEDNESDAY: SUNNY & HOT. HIGH 95. STORM CHANCE IN THE EVENING.