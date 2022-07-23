Chicago Weather Alert: Severe storm warnings issued for parts of Illinois, Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Storms kicked off this July 23. A severe storm, shortly after midnight brought heavy rainfall to Lake and McHenry counties.

There is a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for La Porte County, IN until 7:25 a.m. EDT and a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Cook, DuPage, and Will counties until 6:45 a.m. CDT.

Additional warnings have also been issued for LaSalle County until 7:30 a.m., Hammond, Gary, and Merrillville, IN until 7:15 a.m. CDT, and for Newton County, IN, Jasper County, IN are in effect until 7:45 a.m. CDT.

WEATHER ALERT | A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Lake, Kankakee, Newton County until Jul 23 7:15AM. MORE: https://t.co/V164vra5UM pic.twitter.com/G5GAucF6BM — Albert Ramon (@AlbertRamonTV) July 23, 2022

Post-storm flooding on I-55 backing up traffic near Pulaski. We saw one car stalled on the side of the road. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/W8Iti3awLa — Steven Graves (@StevenGravesTV) July 23, 2022

Scattered storms through much of the morning with sunshine after that. More storms as we approach evening. Some of the storms this evening and tonight could be severe. See the severe risk graphic for those areas at MARGINAL, SLIGHT and ENHANCED risk levels. Heavy rain, damaging winds, hail are the threats. We can't rule out an isolated tornado.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely through the morning on Sunday. Some sunshine, low 80s.

We'll enjoy more comfortable temperatures through the upcoming week.

Stats

Normal- 85/67

Friday- 90

Today- 92

Sunrise- 5:36am

Forecast

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorm this morning. Mostly sunny, hot and humid with a high of 92˚. Heat index around 100˚. Strong or severe storms are possible by evening.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms, some could be severe. Low of 74˚.

Sunday: Morning showers and thunderstorms, then some sunshine. High of 89˚.