Chicago Weather Alert: Heat Warning in effect through 8:00 p.m.

Chicago Weather Alert: Cool down comes Friday

Chicago Weather Alert: Cool down comes Friday

Chicago Weather Alert: Cool down comes Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect until 8 p.m.

CBS

CBS

According to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, you can expect 110-115 degrees heat index values.

CBS

A cold front across southern Wisconsin is headed our way this evening. There's an isolated storm chance along the front as it passes through.

CBS

Damaging winds and hail are possible with any stronger storms that may form. Winds quickly turn northeasterly behind the front later this evening, ushering in a cooler and more stable air mass.

The weekend will feature fair skies and cooler-than-average temperatures. The average high is 82 degrees. Lake Michigan's water temp is 76 degrees.

CBS

TONIGHT: EVENING STORM CHANCE. THEN BREEZY & COOLER. LOW 71.

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. HIGH 83.

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. HIGH 76.

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. HIGH 75.

CBS