Chicago Weather Alert: Heat advisory until evening, flood watch remains until tomorrow

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We will remain under a Weather Alert through the rest of the night. Intense storms this afternoon and evening, and potential flooding tonight from earlier storms.

A Heat Advisory remains in place for the entire area until 8 p.m. tonight.

A Flood Watch remains in place for heavy rain from likely storms in the afternoon.

Through 4 to 5 p.m.

Heat Advisories continue. Temps in the 90s for most, with index values topping 100 and approaching 110. The lake provides some slight relief with a very pronounced lake breeze close to shore.

5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Storms likely. Some may be strong to severe. Very heavy downpours and frequent lightning. Gusty winds and hail may be possible as well.

After 9 p.m.

Storms may be ongoing and flooding may become more widespread. Storms will continue (with less severity, but potential flooding) overnight.

Cooler temperatures for the remainder of the week, but the humidity sticks around.

Storm chances stick around too -- at least through Friday.

Clearer and more pleasant by the weekend!

