Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago Weather Alert: Heat advisory until evening, flood watch remains until tomorrow

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We will remain under a Weather Alert through the rest of the night. Intense storms this afternoon and evening, and potential flooding tonight from earlier storms.

heat-advisory.png
CBS 2

Heat Advisory remains in place for the entire area until 8 p.m. tonight.

Flood Watch remains in place for heavy rain from likely storms in the afternoon. 

flood-watch-1.png
CBS 2

Through 4 to 5 p.m.

Heat Advisories continue. Temps in the 90s for most, with index values topping 100 and approaching 110. The lake provides some slight relief with a very pronounced lake breeze close to shore.

5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Storms likely. Some may be strong to severe. Very heavy downpours and frequent lightning. Gusty winds and hail may be possible as well.

After 9 p.m.

Storms may be ongoing and flooding may become more widespread. Storms will continue (with less severity, but potential flooding) overnight.

bar-graph-precipitation-chances-pm-3.png
CBS 2

Cooler temperatures for the remainder of the week, but the humidity sticks around.

Storm chances stick around too -- at least through Friday.

Clearer and more pleasant by the weekend!

7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-pm-14.png
CBS 2
Robb Ellis
robbellis-2.jpg

Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on July 5, 2022 / 2:27 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.