Chicago teacher wasn't only one who filed for order of protection against man accused of killing her

Man suspected of killing teacher had been subject of past orders of protection

Man suspected of killing teacher had been subject of past orders of protection

Man suspected of killing teacher had been subject of past orders of protection

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police said a man charged with shooting an Illinois state trooper first shot and killed his ex-girlfriend, a Chicago special education teacher.

As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported Thursday, we have now uncovered yet another woman who had to get an order of protection against the man – 37-year-old Cristobal Santana – and his threats.

"We just want to know what really happened," said Michelle Martinez. "We want make sure that person, you know, pays for what he did to my aunt. She did not deserve any of this."

For this report, we concealed the face of Martinez – the niece of 37-year-old Adrianna Lopez. Her family still has questions about what happened between when she filed an order of protection against Santana, and her death.

"She was afraid," Martinez said. "I know she was."

Chicago Police sources said on Sunday night, Santana fired 10 shots at Lopez as she walked at 54th Street and Narragansett Avenue in the Garfield Ridge neighborhood outside her home – killing her.

In September, Lopez filed an order of protection against Santana – which if approved could legally protect her, her family, and the Nathan Davis Elementary School in Brighton Park, where she worked.

We obtained court records that show the order of protection was dismissed just days before Lopez was killed.

But Lopez was not the first woman to file a restraining order against Santana. CBS 2 uncovered court records from 2015 in Monroe County, Wisconsin, in the west-central part of that state – where a different woman was granted a temporary restraining order after she attempted to end her relationship with him.

After they broke up, the woman said Santana was sent overseas with the military – and when he came back, the harassment and threats started.

She wrote: "He said he wanted to stab himself in the neck. I got my son and locked the both of us in the bathroom. I was telling him to leave, for he was scaring me."

The woman wrote that Santana then threatened her, saying, "If he ever sees my ex, bad things are going to happen to me."

In the case of Lopez, Santana's most recent alleged victim, domestic violence advocates say victims are most vulnerable even after they file orders of protection.

"We know that survivors have difficult decisions to make every day, again, they're focused on their safety and the safety of their loved ones," said Amanda Pyron, executive director of The Network: Advocating Against Domestic Violence.

In the 2015 case out of Wisconsin, a judge granted the woman a four-year order of protection. At the time, she asked the court to order Santana to surrender his guns and knives.

That same judge denied her request, saying Santana would be a danger. Yet here we are – eight years later, he is now accused of shooting and killing Lopez