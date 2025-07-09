Chicago Sky to retire Allie Quigley's No. 14 jersey

The Chicago Sky will honor former star Allie Quigley on Wednesday by retiring her number.

Quigley's No. 14 will be the first jersey to be retired by the Sky organization.

In a statement, Quigley said it was a dream to play for the WNBA and "to be able to play in Chicago for my hometown team? It doesn't get any better."

Quigley, a three-time WNBA All-Star, two-time WNBA Sixth Woman of the year, and four-time WNBA three-point shootout champion, officially retired last month, after not playing since 2022. She helped take the Sky to their first WNBA title in 2021.

She is the team's all-time leader in three-pointers made. She ranks second all-time for the Sky in minutes played, field goals, points, assists, 3-point field goal percentage, and free-throw percentage. Her wife, Courtney Vandersloot, is the team's career leader in many of those same categories.

Wednesday night's game against the Dallas Wings tips off at 7 p.m.