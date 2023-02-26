Chicago Police warn of man who sexually abused a girl walking in the Austin neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are warning residents of a person who sexually abused a girl in the city's Austin neighborhood Friday afternoon.

According to police, the girl was walking northbound in the 1100 block of South Menard Avenue around 5:15 p.m. when an unkown male approached her and began to sexually abuse her.

The offender is described as a black man between 5 feet 7 inches tall and 5 feet 9 inches tall with a medium build, last seen wearing a blue or black hooded jacket, black sweatpans, light colored gym shoes and a black ski mask.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Area Four Detectives at (312)746-8251.