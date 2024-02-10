Man charged in 1972 murder found dead in suburban Chicago jail cell

Man charged in 1972 murder found dead in Will County jail cell

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The man charged in connection to one of the coldest cases in the Chicago area has been found dead in his jail cell.

Barry Lee Whelpley was charged with, but never convicted of, killing and sexually assaulting Julie Ann Hanson in Naperville in 1972.

Hanson took her brother's bike in the summer of 1972 and never came home.

In 2021 Whelpley was taken into custody at his home north of Minneapolis after improved technology led to a DNA match between the now 79-year-old and the last remaining DNA samples available from the case.

He was found unresponsive early Friday in his cell at the Will County Jail in Joliet.

Authorities tell CBS 2 no foul play is suspected.