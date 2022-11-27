Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Warmer temperatures through midweek

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Sunday evening brings clearing skies ahead of temperatures that will be a little warmer through midweek in the Chicago area. 

With the clear skies expect a low temperature of 29 degrees Sunday night. 

Expect Monday to be partly cloudy with a high temperature of 46 degrees. 

It's back to the mid 50s by Tuesday, but showers will return late Tuesday and may turn into a few light snow showers on Wedesday as temperatures drop dramatically. 

Expect colder temperatures for the rest of the week. 

First published on November 27, 2022 / 5:14 PM

