Chicago First Alert Weather: Warmer temperatures through midweek

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Sunday evening brings clearing skies ahead of temperatures that will be a little warmer through midweek in the Chicago area.

With the clear skies expect a low temperature of 29 degrees Sunday night.

Expect Monday to be partly cloudy with a high temperature of 46 degrees.

Day planner for Monday, Nov. 28, 2022 CBS

Next 2 days Nov. 27, 2022 CBS

It's back to the mid 50s by Tuesday, but showers will return late Tuesday and may turn into a few light snow showers on Wedesday as temperatures drop dramatically.

Expect colder temperatures for the rest of the week.

High temperatures next 6 days Nov. 27, 2022 CBS

7-day forecast for Nov. 27, 2022 CBS