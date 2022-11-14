Chicago First Alert Weather: Winter weather advisory issued; expect snow by daybreak

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We expect snow to develop by daybreak tomorrow and linger through the morning rush.

A winter weather advisory has been issued from 6 a.m. Tuesday until noon Wednesday for the entire Chicago area, with the exception of Northwest Indiana.

CBS

We're keeping snow showers in the forecast for the rest of the day. Some mild flow off Lake Michigan may turn snow to rain near the lake, with lesser accumulation. Snow showers linger through Wednesday and finally taper to flurries Thursday.

CBS

Overall models keep us below 2 inches for the three-day event.

CBS

TONIGHT: CLOUDY. SNOW SHOWERS DEVELOP BY DAYBREAK. LOW 31.

TUESDAY: SNOW SHOWERS MAY MIX WITH RAIN BY AFTERNOON. HIGH 38.

WEDNESDAY: PASSING SNOW SHOWERS. HIGH 37.

CBS