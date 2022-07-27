Chicago First Alert Weather: Scattered showers
CHICAGO (CBS) -- First front is crossing our area now, bringing scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms to Chicago between 2:00 pm through 5:00 p.m.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, skies become partly cloudy between two fronts. The second front crosses our Atmospheric Dispersion Index (ADI) Thursday morning, bringing daybreak showers.
Once that front is through, beautiful clearing for the entire weekend.
TONIGHT: Shower chance by daybreak Low 67.
THURSDAY: Morning shower chance, then clearning. High 82. Less Humid.
FRIDAY: Sunny. High 80.
