Chicago First Alert Weather: Cold continues; first snow accumulation possible
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Temperatures will remain cold for the entire week in the Chicago area.
Sunday night will bring mostly clear skies and a low temperature of 21 degrees.
Expect Monday to be mostly sunny. High temperatures will reach 42 degrees.
The rest of the week will be in the 30s until temperatures drop Friday and Saturday.
Tuesday brings a chance of a mix of rain and snow and possibly the first snow accumulation of the season.
