Chicago First Alert Weather: Breezy, mild evening with a slight shower chance

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was high temperatures again Sunday with highs reaching the upper 70s and near 80 -- a good 20 degrees above average.

Sunday night will be breezy and mild. It brings a slight shower chance overnight with southern Wisconsin favored for the best rain chance. A rumble of thunder is also possible.

Sunday night will be breezy and mild. CBS

High temperatures for Monday will reach 75. CBS

Monday will be cloudy and mild.

Expect the highest rain chance on Tuesday, basically a washout.

Temperatures will cool once the front passes.

Forecast for the next four days CBS

SUNDAY NIGHT: Turning cloudy. Shower chance overnight. Isolated thunder. Low 63

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy and mild. High 75

TUESDAY: Rain likely. High 63

7-day forecast for Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. CBS