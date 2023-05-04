Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago First Alert Weather: 70s for the weekend

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Staying in the 70s
Chicago First Alert Weather: Staying in the 70s 02:40

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago area will have mostly clear skies Thursday evening, then partly cloudy overnight. 

lows-tonight-adi.png
CBS

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, lows will be in the upper 40s and low 50s.

3-panel-daypart-left-this-evening.png
CBS

It'll be partly cloudy and warmer Friday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. A lake breeze will keep temperatures in the low 70s near the lake.

highs-tomorrow-adi.png
CBS

Then, it'll be partly cloudy and warm Saturday with highs in the mid 70s. A lake breeze will keep temperatures in the low 70s near the lake.

mk-surface-map.png
CBS

Scattered showers and storms will be possible on Sunday. A few storms could be strong, producing gusty winds. Highs will be near 80 degrees on Sunday.

3-day-forecast-pm.png
CBS

Expect the mid 70s for Monday with a chance for thunderstorms. Highs remain in the 70s for at least the next week.

5-panel-daypart-tomorrow.png
CBS

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 52°

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High 77°, low 70s near the lake.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High 75°, low 70s near the lake.

7-day-forecast-pm.png
CBS
Albert Ramon
albertramon.jpg

Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on May 4, 2023 / 6:08 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.