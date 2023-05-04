Chicago First Alert Weather: 70s for the weekend

Chicago First Alert Weather: Staying in the 70s

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago area will have mostly clear skies Thursday evening, then partly cloudy overnight.

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, lows will be in the upper 40s and low 50s.

It'll be partly cloudy and warmer Friday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. A lake breeze will keep temperatures in the low 70s near the lake.

Then, it'll be partly cloudy and warm Saturday with highs in the mid 70s. A lake breeze will keep temperatures in the low 70s near the lake.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible on Sunday. A few storms could be strong, producing gusty winds. Highs will be near 80 degrees on Sunday.

Expect the mid 70s for Monday with a chance for thunderstorms. Highs remain in the 70s for at least the next week.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 52°

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High 77°, low 70s near the lake.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High 75°, low 70s near the lake.

