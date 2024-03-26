Chicago students, seniors assemble Easter backpacks for unhoused kids

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dozens of children in homeless shelters are set to get a treat for Easter – courtesy of some Chicago students and seniors.

Seventh graders from Queen of Martyrs Catholic School in Evergreen Park teamed up with residents at Mercy Circle, at 3659 W. 99th St. in the Mount Greenwood neighborhood, to assemble Easter backpacks Tuesday morning.

The care packages include everything from candy and fun stuff to necessary items. Books, journals, pens, toothpaste, and toothbrushes are among those necessary items.

"We're putting like socks, books, notebooks, some color stuff, and candy and hygiene for them, so they can feel like they're more at home," said Maira Kovar, who was assembling the backpacks.

A charm with each youngster's name was affixed to the backpacks.

"It's really fun, and I just love helping little kids who are in need of it," said Kate, who also assembled backpacks Tuesday.

This is the sixth year of the backpack giveaway.