Chicago doctors pleased as U.S. EPA sets tighter regulations on soot

CHICAGO (CBS) -- They're not visible, but they're there – particles in the air that make people sick.

For the first time in years, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is changing the rules to permit fewer harmful particles than some are currently breathing in.

The goal is cleaner air – and saving lives. Advocates are calling the change standards for soot pollution an important step toward protecting people who are disproportionately affected by the most serious health effects of breathing in dirty air.

The new air quality standard hopes to mitigate the effects of soot – also known as fine particle pollution. Soot is composed of liquid and solid particles that are suspended in the air, coming from such sources as the exhaust of vehicles, wildfires, and industrial waste.

Since soot is in the air, people inhale it. It goes through the nose and eyes, into the lungs, and into the blood stream – where it can cause serious health issues.

The federal EPA changed the national standard to lower the levels of soot permitted in the air – from 12 micrograms per cubic meter to 9 micrograms per cubic meter. The EPA said the change in the standard will prevent 4,500 premature deaths and 290,000 lost says of work by 2032.

The standard has not been changed since 2012, CBS 2 was told.

Doctors in Chicago who have treated patients for conditions such as asthma - which can sometimes be linked to soot in the air – were optimistic upon hearing about the change.



"With the new changes and guidelines, the EPA is saying that by 2032, we're going to be saving many, many lives," said Dr. Juanita Mora, an allergist and immunologist and the national medical spokesperson for the American Lung Association. "We're decreasing asthma exacerbations, decreasing workdays lost as well – and we're also improving at decreasing premature deaths, which is also what we want when we're fighting for clean air in our society and our nation."

Late Wednesday, there was no word on how the new soot standard would be enforced, or which parts of industry will be impacted the most by the change.

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency expects Cook County will require additional help to meet the standard. It was not clear Wednesday exactly what that meant.