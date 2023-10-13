Chaos erupts at Chicago City Hall as aldermen debate resolution declaring solidarity with Israel

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A special City Council meeting to debate a resolution declaring solidarity with Israel, following a brutal weekend attack by Hamas, led to a raucous scene at City Hall on Friday.

Mayor Brandon Johnson ordered police to clear the public out of the second-floor gallery of the City Council chamber after pro-Palestinian protesters repeatedly interrupted aldermen as the debate got underway. Some of those protesters had to be forcibly removed from the chamber.

The mayor had repeatedly called for decorum during the meeting when protesters shouted out over aldermen, with Johnson finally telling the demonstrators he was giving them one final warning. When the shouts continued, he eventually cleared the room.

The proposed symbolic resolution condemning the Hamas attacks against Israeli citizens was set for introduction earlier this week, but was met with such outcry, today's special meeting was called to address it.

Ald. Debra Silverstein (50th), the council's only Jewish member, introduced they symbolic Israel Solidarity Resolution to show support for Israel.

Even before aldermen could begin debating Silverstein's proposal, the council spent nearly 20 minutes arguing over whether they could even vote on the matter on Friday, since it had just been introduced at the start of the meeting. Johnson had ruled that aldermen needed a two-thirds majority to suspend the council's normal rules to vote on the resolution, but was overruled by a simple majority vote.

"It shouldn't be hard to condemn terrorism. It shouldn't be hard to condemn the murder of children. It should be easy. It's easy for me," Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd) said once debate finally began.

But opponents of her resolution said it's anti-Palestinian, and called for a balanced resolution that references and includes the pain and suffering of the Palestinian people.

"What a tragedy we see in front of us. I encourage my colleagues not to accept the mainstream framing of what's happening," said Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th).

Meantime, protesters who had been removed from the council chamber later crowded the first floor lobby at City Hall, chanting in support of Palestine. While Chicago police officers and Cook County Sheriff's deputies both were monitoring the protest, demonstrators were not stopping visitors to City Hall from conducting their business.

Aldermen who left the meeting during the protest were escorted out of the building by police.